Electricity tariff hike must be service-based ― NERC declares

…As Nigerians may likely pay more for power from next month

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, declared last night that electricity tariff reviews going forward will only follow service-based principles.

The NERC was apparently responding to media reports that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved an increase in electricity tariffs for Nigerians, which is expected to take effect from September 1, 2020.

Unconfirmed online media reports has it earlier that, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the official implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

It said the new tariff, which will now formally commence on September 1, 2020, was one of the preconditions given by the World Bank for a $1.5bn loan for Nigeria.

And that other preconditions include the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate, which the Central Bank of Nigeria is implementing.

But the NERC in…