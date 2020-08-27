Godfrey Okoye University partners with US Counterparts to establish ultra- modern DNA Learning Centre in Nigeria

The President of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), Dr. Bruce Stillman and the Executive Director of the DNA Learning Center New York (the educational arm of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory), Dr. Dave Micklos, have approved a $300,000 USD waiver and issued a licence to Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, to have the first DNA Learning Centre in Africa known as the DNA Learning Centre Nigeria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is unarguably one of the most influential research centres in the world, and an important international centre for molecular genetics, where over 600 scientists conduct groundbreaking research in cancer, neurobiology, plant genetics, and bioinformatics. Established in 1890, CSHL is recognized internationally for its educational activities, including an extensive programme of scientific meetings and courses that attracts more than 9,000 scientists to the campus each year.

