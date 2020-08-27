I’ll not hesitate to sign death warrant — Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, says he will sign the execution warrant of a 30-year-old man, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, sentenced to death by hanging by an Upper Shari’a Court in the state. Aminu was sentenced to death by the Court after his conviction of blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad, under Section 382 (b) of the Kano State Penal Code Law 2000. Ganduje, who spoke at a special stakeholders forum, said that he would not hesitate to sign the execution order at the expiration of the 30-day grace if the convict failed to appeal the judgment.

“If the 30 days elapsed and the convict has not appealed, and there is no evidence that he had appealed, I will not waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of the man who blasphemed our Holy Prophet of Islam.

“Lawyers just told us that the case could go up to the Supreme Court. So if that happens, I will not waste time to abide by the verdict right away,” he…