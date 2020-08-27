Inside the politics, diplomacy and reality of Ghana’s GIPC levy on foreign traders

By Victoria Ojeme

Since 2013, Ghana’s Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) Act has governed investment in all sectors of the economy and outlines the government’s investment framework, but the implementation of the legislation, some experts said it could end up increasing the burden on domestic and international investors.

Specifically, the GIPC requires foreign investors to satisfy a minimum capital requirement. The minimum capital required for foreign investors is USD 200,000 if they do a joint venture with local partners or USD 500,000 for enterprises that are wholly owned by foreign investors.

Trading companies either entirely or partly-owned by foreigners require a minimum capital contribution of USD 1,000,000 and are required to employ at least 20 skilled locals. Capital contributions may be satisfied by remitting convertible foreign currency to a bank in Ghana or by importing goods valued in this amount. This minimum capital requirement…