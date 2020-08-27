Ohanaeze will get to the root of Enugu killings ― Nwodo

By Dennis Agbo

PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo has vowed that Ndigbo will unearth the circumstances surrounding the massacre of Igbo youths by security agencies at Emene-Enugu, last Sunday.

Nwodo who spoke for the first time after the bloodbath said that Ohanaeze kept studied silence all the while to gather adequate information before making any speech.

He however said that after meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Wednesday, he decided to break the silence, more so, when different fake news were attributed to him on social media platforms.

Nwodo’s media aide, Emeka Attama in a statement he issued on behalf of his principal, late Wednesday, disclosed that Ohanaeze had been briefed of efforts by the Enugu State government to unravel the cause, extent of fatalities and those responsible for the killings in a State Security Council meeting scheduled for

Thursday, August 27.

The statement reads in part: “In the last two days, news had…