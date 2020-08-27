Police dissolve vigilante groups ahead of poll

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, Dibai Yakadi, yesterday, directed that all community vigilante groups in Edo State should be disbanded, a few days to the September 19 governorship election to prevent arms from getting to wrong people.

Yakadi, who spoke during a meeting with stakeholders in Benin City, said: “Any person or group of persons found with arms in public places will be dealt with by the law. Any complaint should be directed to the police because we have promised to provide a level playing ground for all. All security officers will be professional and politicians should imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

“I am appealing to you all community leaders to work with the DPOs in your areas and disarm all members of vigilante groups before election.

Everybody should comply, we have done it before in other areas, so Edo State will not be an exemption.

”Election is a serious business and that is why the police are meeting with…