Protests in Bayelsa as PDP screens out fmr Speaker, others

By Samuel Oyadongha

SOME aggrieved supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Bayelsa State on Thursday protested over the alleged indiscriminate disqualification of the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Obolo and two others from the National Assembly by-election race.

Others disqualified are the former Secetary to the Bayelsa State Government, Chief Gideon Ekowe and a former Director-General of the Bayelsa State Geographical Integrated Service (BGIS), Surv. Igo Assembly Goin.

It was gathered that the PDP screening committee reportedly disqualified the three senatorial aspirants to allow the lone aspiration of the immediate past state Chairman of the PDP, Cleopas Moses.

The aggrieved party supporters who marched on the street of Yenagoa, accused the immediate past governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson of alleged manipulation of the screening process to pave way for the emergence of the former chairman as reward for loyalty.

It was gathered that the…