Sultan warns leaders against inflammatory comments

…Says ethno-religious conflicts most difficult to resolve

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111, has warned Southern Kaduna leaders against inflammatory comments that would further aggravate the crisis situation in the area.

Scores of persons have recently been killed in Southern Kaduna, and this has triggered reactions from stakeholders in the polity.

Expressing concern over the unfortunate blood-letting and serial killings in the area, the JNI in a statement signed yesterday by the Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said inflammatory comments by leaders in the area had narrowed the path to a resolution of the crisis, describing it as condemnable in its entirety.

The group also said it strongly believed that the politically-driven crisis was being deliberately turned into ethno-religious conflict of worrisome dimension.

