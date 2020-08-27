We won’t create room for project abandonment ― Delta Govt

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State government has reiterated its commitment to the provision of funding for its ongoing projects across the state to avoid creating room for project abandonment.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe who gave the assurance during the 2021 Pre-Budget meeting with MDAs, CSOs and other stakeholders, noted that the state government, while implementing the slight shift in focus due to the experiences of COVID-19 pandemic, would not lose sight of ongoing projects and other existing commitment which he said, must be budgeted for in the 2021 budget.

He told MDAs to pursue their contractors so as to complete any project given to them before the end of the year.

On measures taken to respond to the COVID -19 pandemic, Gbe said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had set up a committee to review the budget as it had become global best practices for nations and business entities to look at their budget and restructure it.

Saying that the revised…