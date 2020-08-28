Abductors of civil servant wants N20m ransom

The abductors of a Federal Civil Servant, working with the Ministry of Culture and Orientation Warri, Delta State, Christopher Soje, along the lfon/Benin highway have demanded for N20m ransom from his family.

Family source however hinted Vanguard that appeal by them that the ransom be reduced had been ignored.

According to them, “the abductors had initially demanded N100m ransom but decided to reduce it to N20m which we told them we cannot afford”

“We told them that we cannot even afford N1million but they won’t listen to us.

Soje was kidnapped at about 9.00 am while travelling back to resume work after spending weekend with his family in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The family source said that the abductors who had since opened line of communication with the victims family were infuriated that they said they could not afford N1 million and insisted that they would go less than N20 million ransom before his release.

Vanguard was informed that the family have reached…