Abuja-Kano road contract over priced at N155 Billion ― Reps

By Tordue Salem,Abuja

The House of Representatives has disclosed that the contract for the construction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is overpriced at the cost of N155 billion with a completion period of 36 weeks.

The House Committee on Works, headed by Rep. Kabir Abubakar (APC-Kano), made the revelation.

The Committee said, “at the time the contract was awarded to Julius Berger, there were other companies that quoted about N90 billion for the 375-kilometre road, insisting, however, that even though there is no commensurate work done in comparison to the money paid so far, it must be delivered on schedule”.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, however, disagreed with the members, over the unit cost of constructing the road.

The Chairman of the Committee on Works, currently on oversight, Rep. Abubakar Kabir, told newsmen that” while Julius Berger collected about N70 billion from the Federal government,…