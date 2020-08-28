Aouar misses out on French senior team call-up after COVID-19 diagnosis



Houssem Aouar’s wait for a first France cap continues after he was replaced in the squad by former team-mate Nabil Fekir as a consequence of the Lyon midfielder contracting coronavirus.

Aouar, 22, received his maiden call-up to the senior France side on Thursday having impressed in Lyon’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

But Lyon announced a recent coronavirus test returned a positive result on Friday morning, just a few hours before the Ligue 1 clash with Dijon, though he remains asymptomatic.

The highly rated midfielder, who has been linked with several major European clubs, has been told he could have to stay away from first-team training for 15 days, depending on future tests.

“The results received this morning by the medical management of the club revealed that Houssem Aouar is the only player in the squad to have tested positive for COVID-19,” Lyon’s statement read.

“As soon as the results were made known, Houssem was put into isolation for a…