APC reconciliation: Badaru, Lalong brief Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Governors Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau in a bid to unite members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, Ogun and Oyo States.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC recently inaugurated a five-member reconciliation committee chaired by Badaru, to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in Imo and Ogun States.

Other members of the committee are Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

Badaru spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with the vice president.

“I met with the vice president as a party leader to discuss the assignment that the party has given to me to see how best we can unite and make the party strong in Imo, Ogun and Oyo.

“ I briefed him on what we have done so far and he gave us some suggestions on how to do the job very well.

“In…