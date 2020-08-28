Man commits suicide 3 days after resisting first attempt

…Death note says he’s frustrated by failure to succeed in business

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Auto parts dealer and father of four, Chinedu Ogwa, has committed suicide in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, over perceived failure to succeed in his business.

Ogwa, 45, who hails from Ebonyi state, was found suicided at his Diobu, Port Harcourt residence Thursday night after alleged intake of poisonous rat killer.

Chidinma Ogwa, his wife, said the late husband had opened up to her Monday about resisting an initial attempt to take his life over his frustration with his failing auto spare parts business at Ikoku, Port Harcourt and poor relations with some unnamed persons.

Chidinma narrated that, “My husband returned home Monday, saw me washing and started laughing. I asked why you are laughing and he said I don’t even know what he attempted doing today. I asked what did you try to do?

“He said he wanted to drink rat poison. I asked for what? He said…