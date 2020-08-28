NFF celebrates ex-board member Emeka Inyama at 60

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated a former Member of its Board, High Chief (Pastor) Emeka Inyama who marked his milestone 60th birthday anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) yesterday.

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, minced no words in declaring that Pastor Inyama, who excelled as a sports journalist before venturing into administration where he has also over the decades become a reference point, deserved encomiums on his big day.

“High Chief Emeka Inyama has ventured into, braced the challenges therein and emerged as an exemplary personality in several fields of endeavor. We congratulate him on his 60th birthday and pray that he will spend many more years on earth in good health and in prosperity,” Sanusi said.

An energetic, eloquent and ebullient personality, High Chief (Pastor) Emeka Inyama, born in Lagos on 26th August 1960, started off as a journalist with the Nigerian Statesman and also worked with Community Concord and Champion…