Senator calls for action to tackle Almajiri syndrome

Sen. Ade Fadahunsi(PDP-Osun) has called for action on research to tackle the Amajiri syndrome in the country.

He made the call when members of the Senate Committee on Special Duties paid a courtesy visit on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, on Friday in Maiduguri.

The visit by the committee was to ascertain the level of work carried out by the institution’s Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies.

He lamented that insurgency in the state which was a disaster that has been ravaging Borno since 2009, must be tackled to enable citizens live normal lives.

Fadahunsi urged the centre to research into ways to help the country check the menace of almajiri.

“Almajiris are breeding soldiers for the insurgents; that should be the foundation of your research, already they are a disaster and they are still there.

“Cut the sources of recruitment into terrorism, you have to start doing that if not, the flood of almajiri…