VIDEO: Policeman demands bribe from traffic offender, rejects N100

Police demands bribe from traffic offender rejects N100, resulting in the use of derogatory words on the okada rider. After much argument, the traffic offender decided not to give the bribe, saying the policeman is free to do what he wishes.
Vanguard News
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper