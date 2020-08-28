“We are grateful to God” – Residents

Some residents of Salvation Road in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos have expressed shock over the crash of a helicopter into a building, thanking God for saving their lives.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the incident on Friday called for proper maintenance of aircraft before flying.

Mrs Grace Awolaja, a resident told NAN that it was shocking and surprising to experience such an unexpected incident.

According to Awolaja, the helicopter was seen hovering in the sky for some minutes before crashing into the building.

“We thank God that nobody was affected in the building but l learnt that the pilot and two people died,’’ Awolaja said.

Another resident, Alhaji Saliu Bamidele, suggested that engine seizure might be responsible for the crash.

Bamidele said that the helicopter crashed at the back of house No. 16, Salvation Road, damaging two cars and the fence of the building.

Mr Mark Okeke, a fabric shop owner in front of the…