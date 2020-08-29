Attah Igala will be greatly missed — Kogi govt

…Condoles with the family of the demised monarch

…Promises to immortalise the departed Attah

Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Government on Saturday has condoled with the family of His Royal Majesty, Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II who joined his ancestor on August 27, 2020.

In a statement, signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo the State Government announced the death of the paramount ruler while extolling the exemplary lifestyles of the departed Attah during his lifetime.

The statement reads thus;

“It is with absolute submission to the divine will that The Kogi State Government announces that the Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Attah of Igala, His Royal Majesty, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II has passed on to the great beyond. In line with royal Igala tradition, the Palace has made it known that the Royal Father joined his ancestors on August 27, 2020.”

“The late Attah of Igala was a great…