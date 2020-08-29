Bayern’s Lewandowski says he deserves Ballon d’Or after stellar season

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski believes he would deserve the Ballon d’Or if the award had not been cancelled for 2020.

France Football confirmed in July that the prize would not be awarded due to the disruption of the 2019-20 season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski would almost certainly have been one of the favourites for the men’s trophy this year, having scored 55 goals in all competitions to propel Bayern to a treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League titles for the second time.

The 32-year-old insists the Ballon d’Or was never on his mind this term, but he thinks he would have been a worthy winner.

“I didn’t think about it at all. I knew we still had the Champions League, then the Bundesliga restarted after the short break,” he told Onet and Przeglad Sportowy when asked for his view on the award being cancelled.

“I knew my priorities. My focus was on the Champions League, not on any possible individual awards….