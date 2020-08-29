Buhari, others demand civilian transition, elections in 12 months

Mali must return to civilian rule immediately and hold elections within 12 months, West African countries demanded Friday in a virtual meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, as they considered sanctions over a military coup that toppled the country’s president.

The demands were spelt out after the new junta released ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, seized in the August 18 coup, but also apparently granted their new chief the powers of head of state.

The coup shocked Mali’s West African neighbours and ally France, heightening worries over instability in a country already struggling with an Islamist insurgency, ethnic violence and economic stagnation.

After a video summit, the 15-nation Economic Community of West Africa State called on the junta “to initiate a civil transition immediately” and the “rapid establishment of a government to (…) prepare…