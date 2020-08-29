How we killed 100 level UNIBEN student inside church — Suspects

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Three months after the gruesome murder in the church of a 100 Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Mary Uwaila Omozuwa, an incident that generated national and international outcry, the police in Edo state on Wednesday announced a breakthrough in its investigation as it paraded six persons believed to have been directly and remotely connected to the killing.

The late Uwaila, who was 22 years old at the time of her death was purportedly gang-raped, beaten, inflicted head injuries on her and abandoned for dead. She died three days after the attack at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

It was gathered that for five years, Uwaila, had been using the hall of the Redeemed Christian Church of God situated at Osa-Amadasun Street, Ohovbe Quarters which she attended to study as the church was about five minutes walk from her residence.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police,…