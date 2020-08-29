I saw lightening, smoke, then total darkness – 90 year-old

…Propeller broke into my compound, other parts split into my daughter’s

…Three crew members killed

…It struggled in the air before crashing into the building—Resident

…How it crashed—Eyewitnesses

By Lawani Mikairu & Bose Adelaja

A 90-year-old woman, Mrs Olapeju Johnson could not believe how she miraculously escaped death yesterday when an helicopter crashed into her compound at no 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos.

A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW was flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos when it crashed at about 12.47 p m killing two crew members on the spot while the third crew member who was critically injured and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) died few hours later.

A visibly shocked occupant of the building where the helicopter crashed into, 90 year-old Mrs Olapeju Johnson (nee Awolesi), who escaped death by whiskers said the helicopter…