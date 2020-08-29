JOY OGBEBOR: FORESHORE WATERS APPOINTS NEW SALES BUSINESS DIRECTOR

Foreshore Waters, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate development companies has appointed Mrs. Joy Ogbebor as their new Sales Business Director.

Before her new assignment, Joy effectively marshalled the sales strategy function and steered the company’s business operations for the last 7 years wearing multiple hats as occasion demanded. A seasoned professional, Joy has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones.

“In light of her antecedence of sheer diligence, stellar performances and in recognition of her record-setting achievements, the company has mandated Joy to take up strategic leadership of the Foreshore Waters SBU and help strengthen customer service delivery which remains one of our key focus areas, as she has successfully done in her previous roles” Mr. Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement Officer of Foreshore Waters said.

With an impressive career spanning up to two decades in the aviation and real estate sectors, Joy’s…