Niger Delta: These are not best of time for the NDDC -Emerhor

…Drums support for Buhari’s appointed IMC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and business mogul, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has urged stakeholders to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) even in “these trying times for the commission.”

Emerhor, during a visit to NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh at the commission’s headquarter in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, also urged stakeholders to respect President Buhari’s prerogative to make appointments in NDDC, drumming support for the Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei led Interim Management Committee (IMC).

He observed that despite the rough times, however, the commission had a success story to tell with the almost completed 13-floor headquarters building project.

“The President has prerogative to appoint anyone into positions of authority and at this time he has appointed the team (IMC). So, they have to do the work because the work needs to be done. I call on…