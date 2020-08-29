NPA expects 27 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk wheat, butane gas, automobile gasoline, salt, petrol, base oil, gypsum and general cargo.

The NPA said that another 10 ships had arrived at the port, waiting to berth with containers, base oil, ethanol and petrol.

Also, it said that 19 other ships were at the port discharging containers, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline, petrol, corn, frozen fish and bulk clinker.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

