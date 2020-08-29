President Buhari approves deployment of Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and redeployment of Permanent Secretaries in the Civil Service of the Federation.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular she signed and issued on Friday in Abuja.

Those affected are Chinyeaka Christian, deployed from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Ministry of Power with effect from Aug. 27 and William Alo, redeployed from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Also redeployed are: Olusade Adesola from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT, with effect from Aug. 27 and Esther Jack from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources with effect from Sept 30.

Similarly, Akpan Sunday was redeployed from the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technology with effect from Sept. 30, while Ernest Afolabi was redeployed from OHCSF to…