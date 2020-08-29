Rotary International trains nursing mothers on basic hygiene in Kogi

Rotary International, in collaboration with Kogi Ministry of Health, has trained pregnant and nursing mothers on basic hygiene, nutrition and modern methods of family planning in Omala Local Government Area.

Mrs Grace Kato, representative of Rotary International in Kogi, said at the end of the two-day programme at Abejukolo on Saturday, that the intervention was designed as community dialogue, with active engagement of all stakeholders.

Kato said that the programme was organised, also in conjunction with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as the Federal Ministry of Health.

She noted that the programme was implemented under the National Family Planning Campaign (NFPC) project.

According to her, the dialogue is meant to achieve quality obstetrics care, improved hygiene and sanitation, as well as reduce maternal and infant mortalities.

The Rotary International Kogi representative said that the women were exposed to the fundamentals…