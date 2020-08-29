Sanwo-Olu visits site, orders integrity test on buildings

…Promises to repair damaged properties

Middle; The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Olushola Babajide-Sanwolu, Right, Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations, Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins, Left; DG/CEO of LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu at the helicopter crash site to conduct a post-disaster assessment. 29th August 2020

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered immediate conduct of integrity test on the two buildings at No 16B and 14, Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, affected by the Friday crash of a light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation Limited.

The three crew, including the pilot, died in the unfortunate incident.

Recall that the ill-fated helicopter with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos on Friday, August 28, 2020, at about 12 noon, crash-landed in the premises of the above mentioned two buildings at Opebi, Ikeja en-route Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

