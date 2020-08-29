Taraba gets Laboratory for COVID-19 testing

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has commissioned a Remodeled GeneXpert Laboratory Centre for COVID-19 testing in the state.

The testing centre is located within the state specialist hospital.

Ishaku who spoke during the commissioning of the testing center, said the provision of the laboratory was in fulfillment of his promise during his visit to one of the Isolation centres in the state a few months back.

He was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu.

He also said sample collection centres would be opened in some local government areas of the state for suspected cases.

The sample collection centres according to him will be sited in the three Senatorial zones.

“The testing center facility adds to the number of treatment facilities the state has, increasing the capacity for managing COVID-19 in the state,” Ishaku added.

Vanguard

