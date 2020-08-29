We got N6.8m ransom for Appeal Court Judge’s wife — Kidnap gang

By Ifeanyi Okolie

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, the wife of a Court of Appeal Judge, Ekwele Agube, was kidnapped by six armed men who accosted her along Ministry Road, off NPA junction in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, killing her aide, Glory Egbela, before whisking her away in their operation vehicle.

The victim, who spent 14 days at the kidnappers’ den was released after a ransom of N6.8million was paid.

But few weeks after her release, operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who were detailed to investigate and track down the kidnappers succeeded in arresting six members of the gang, identified as Nsense Bassy, Edet Ene, Christopher Effaeyo, Etim Offiong, Bassy Effiong and Luis Otu bassy. Two locally made guns and 15 live cartridges were recovered from them.

Vanguard gathered that the victim’s husband, Justice Ignatius Agube, had contacted the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, informing him about the kidnap of his wife. The IGP was said…