Adamawa, BUA commit to business partnership





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to supporting BUA’s plans to set up its three million metric tonnes of cement plants in the state.

Governor Fintiri gave the reassurances during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul SamadRabiu at the BUA headquarters in Lagos.

Abdul SamadRabiu, who received the governor, said BUA is committed to its vision of unlocking opportunities and industrialising Africa with Nigeria as the launching pad of that vision.

He further added that preliminary work had begun in earnest on the new cement plant.

BUA had, in July 2020, paid a visit to Governor Fintiri and later disclosed plans to build a 50 megawatts power plant and three million metric tonnes cement plant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper