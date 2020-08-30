APC to Nigerians: Calm down! Restructuring has begun

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed what it described as revolutionary steps taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the country, declaring that the administration has gradually begun implementing the report of the 2014 National Conference as well as restructuring the Federation.

The party disclosed this in the September edition of “The Progressives”, its monthly journal published in collaboration with the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF.

With the title, “Calm Down! Restructuring has begun”, the party explained how President Buhari is leading a real revolution and restructuring Nigeria.

It stated that past administrations had splashed billions of taxpayers’ funds to convene several national conferences, but rather than give teeth to recommendations of those conferences, they have left those reports unattended to.

APC also threw a subtle jibe at the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, accusing it and its Presidential…