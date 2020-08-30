CAN urges Christians to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, urged Christians to sustain adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines in spite of the reduction in the daily number of cases in the country.

Pastor Peter Akinyelure, CAN Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) Chapter, Ondo State made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

He said that Christians must not take the reduction in the number of cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for granted.

According to him, people must continue with the regular washing of hands and the use of alcohol- based hand sanitiser.

Akinyelure said that Christians should also continue to maintain physical distancing, avoid hugging, shaking of hands and maintain a clean environment in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

The cleric urged Christians to obey all government precautionary measures during their church services saying government was magnanimous to partially open…