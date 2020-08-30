India sets global record with 78,761 single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

India on Sunday reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections of any nation in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the epicentre shifts to the south Asian giant.

India’s 78,761 cases exceeded the 77,299 recorded in the United States on July 16, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

The world’s second-most populous nation is, with 3.54 million cases, the third-hardest hit by the pandemic, following the United States and Brazil, but its daily tallies have exceeded those of the other two countries for almost two weeks.

The COVID-19 death toll in India jumped by 948 to 63,498, the federal health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest and most urbanised state, recorded 331 fatalities, the steepest single-day increase among all states, followed by the southern state of Karnataka with 136 deaths.

Despite the surging case numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for a return to normalcy to lessen the economic pain of the pandemic, having…