INEC gears up for Oct. 31 Imo North senatorial by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is putting measures in place for smooth conduct of Imo North Senatorial By-Election scheduled for Oct. 31.

This is contained in a press release by the INEC Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Francis Ezeonu,

The commission said that following its published time table for the election, all political parties fielding candidates in the bye-election would have between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, to hold their primary election.

It said that the parties should make available to INEC office, within 48 hours, their primary election dates, venues, time of congress/election, agenda and guidelines.

According to INEC, each party is also to provide a list of its planning committee members, a comprehensive list of delegates, a list of nominated candidates/contestants and any other necessary documents.

It advised the parties to adhere strictly to their guidelines for primary election as well as the COVID-19 prevention…