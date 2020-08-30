IPOB Clash: Igbo group threatens court action against Enugu govt

By Dennis Agbo

IGBO socio-cultural think-tank, Nzuko Umunna, has threatened to drag Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu to court, if it fails to set up a judicial panel on the August 23 massacre of 22 unarmed Enugu youths.

In a notice to Governor Ugwuanyi, made available to newsmen, solicitors to Nzuko Umunna and registered Trustees of Christian Network and Community Development, Edwin Anikwem, noted that victims of the massacre were having physical exercise when persons suspected to be State Security officials opened fire on the unarmed youths.

The solicitors said that unprovoked attack and murder of innocent and unarmed youths has caused unrest within Enugu and its environs as the citizens are living in fear of who may be the next victim.

The group, therefore, told Governor Ugwuanyi that as the Chief Security Officer of Enugu State, he was responsible for the protection of lives and properties of citizens of Enugu state.

“In view of the above, we…