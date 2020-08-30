IPOB, Police clash: Why didn’t Police invite Army, Air Force over killer-herdsmen, Ohanaeze scribe asks

By Anayo Okoli

Mr. Uche Achi-Okpagha, Acting Secretary-General and National Publicity Secretary of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has wondered why the state Commissioner of Police did not invite the Army, Air Force and other security agents over killer-herdsmen on rampage in the South-East, but did so when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were holding a peaceful meeting at Emene, Enugu State.

In a statement in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, Achi-Okpagha wondered why the security agencies will unleash such mayhem on members of a peaceful group.

Okpagha, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, called on the Inspector-General of Police to order a full-scale investigation into the incident.

He said: “Ohanaeze has kept a studied silence on the issue. In my personal opinion, I heard the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, on the radio saying he contacted the Army and the Air Force and I pitied myself…