NAF airlifts erstwhile conjoined twins back to Yenagoa after separation surgery at FMC, Yola

By Kingsley Omonobi

In fulfilment of the promise made on 2nd January 2020, when they were airlifted from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to Yola in Adamawa State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, 29 August 2020, airlifted previously conjoined twins, Mercy and Grace Aeiygbenmi, along with their parents and medical team back to Yenagoa after a successful separation surgery at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola.

The twins and their parents arrived the Bayelsa International Airport in company of the NAF Chief of Medical Services (CMS), Air Commodore Gideon Bako, onboard a NAF Beechcraft KingAir 350i aircraft.

They were received on arrival by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as well as other members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the FMC Yenagoa, Dr Dennis Allagoa, who all expressed their appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the entire NAF family for the…