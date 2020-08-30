NDDC Probe: NASS terrified by forensic audit ― IMC

Cairo Ojougboh

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has accused members of the National Assembly of plotting to stall the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IMC also stated that if it releases the list of those involved in looting the commission, the country will break.

The Executive Director in charge of Projects at the NDDC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, said this while speaking to Vanguard in Abuja. He said that Nigerians would be shocked if the commission releases the names and calibre of persons involved in contract scam in 2017 and 2019 especially among members of the National Assembly.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday last week approved the forensic auditing of about 12 thousand NDDC contracts.

But Dr Ojougboh alleged that the recent pressure by the National Assembly to probe the activities of…