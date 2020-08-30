Ndi-Igbo Germany condemns brutal killing of unarmed civilians in Enugu

The Apex body of all Igbo unions in Germany, “Ndi-Igbo Germany” (NIG) has condemned with strong voice, what they call barbaric shootings and killings of unarmed civilians by the security forces of Nigeria on August 23, 2020 in Emene, Enugu State.

In a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Engr. Oge Ozofor and the General Secretary, Mr. Anthony Dominic, it stated: “We, the Apex body of all Igbo unions in Germany, (Ndi-Igbo Germany) hereby, and in the strongest of terms, vehemently condemn the barbaric shootings and killings of unarmed civilians by the security forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Emene, Enugu State.

“Indeed, it is heartbreaking that the security forces, who are trained and equipped to protect the citizens, are the same forces that kill and brutalize defenseless civilians. It is assumed no one is sure of safety in the hands of the Nigerian security forces anymore. We see them brutalize and kill innocent journalists, medical doctors on…