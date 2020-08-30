PANDEF backs Wike on relocation of oil firms’ hqtrs, rejects Sylva’s stance

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has backed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State that international oil companies, IOCs, operating in Niger Delta should stop using insecurity to justify non-relocation of their operational headquarters to the oil region, rubbishing the stand of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who maintained that the multinationals would come when security improves in the region.

Wike had said: “They use insecurity issue to place us in a disadvantaged position and deny us our right. There is insecurity in Lagos, Kaduna and Katsina states. Yet, companies do not run away from those states.

“The railway projects are not stalled too. The multinationals are sometimes to blame because they instigate insecurity by paying militants and cultists for pipeline surveillance, and then turn around to blame it on the people.”

Governor Wike said this when Chief…