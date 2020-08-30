Sirika hits on concession of Enugu Airport

By Anayo Okolie, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

THE rehabilitated Akanu Ibiam International Airport was, on Sunday, reopened for use, with the Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, hinting that the airport would be among the Airports that may be put up for concessions.

Sirika also announced that with the official commissioning of the Enugu Airport, local flight operations have immediately commenced there, while International flights will resume at the airport from September 5.

He further said that attention would henceforth be focused on completion of the international terminal of the Eastern gateway, just like works would be speeded up on other rehabilitations at the airport.

Sirika who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the ceremony stated that he has no regret commencing flight operations in other International airports other than Abuja and Lagos as some interests wanted, saying “we want to server you were you are.”

Chairman of South-East Governors Forum,…