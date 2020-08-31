Abuja resident doctors begin strike Sept 1 over COVID-19 allowances

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Medical doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, under the aegis of Association of Resident Doctors, ARD-FCTA, declared Monday that they will begin strike on September 1, over non-payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance.

They also said non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues were other reasons for the pending industrial action.

The strike action follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the FCT Administration over the non-payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance to health workers in the various FCT Hospitals and the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres, and other pending issues as contained in the communique submitted to the administration dated 14th August 2020.

A fresh communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting held both virtually and physically and co-signed by President of the Association, Dr Roland Aigbovo and the…