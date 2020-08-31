ADC flags off campaign, says woman like Oboh will heal Edo

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has flagged of its campaign for Osadebeh House, Edo State, declaring that a woman, its governorship candidate, Mrs Mabel Oboh, has the integrity to heal the state.

Addressing party loyalists at the party’s secretariat during the flag off its campaign in Benin City, the state capital, Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the situation in Edo State has been carefully studied by ADC, hence the party’s assurance that it will take a woman of integrity with the qualities of Mabel Oboh to bring the pathetic situation in Edo State to heel.

Maintaining that ADC held the panacea to the crisis rocking the state, Nwosu said it was a shame that for too long, crooked and deceitful politicians have held sway in the state but with the arrival of ADC, the narrative was about to change for good.

According to Nwosu,…