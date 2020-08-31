ADC to boycott Ondo LG rerun, seeks redress in court

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it will not participate in the rerun of the local council poll scheduled to hold in weeks time in Ondo State.

The State Leader of the party, Mr Bode Iwaloye, made the declaration at a press briefing on Sunday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had announced on Aug. 23 announced the cancellation of the council poll held on Aug. 22.

The commission had cited ‘anti-election activities’ in four wards in the state as the reason for cancelling the poll.

ODIEC had also declared APC winners in all 199 wards in all the18 local government areas in the state.

The affected wards are Akoko South West Local Government Area Ward 13 and Ward 9, Igbara-Oke Ward 1 in Ifedore Local Government Area and Ward 6 in Akure North Local Government Area.

Iwaloye, who cited numerous irregularities and electoral frauds, said that the party took the decision because the local council…