COVID-19: WHO says 9 in 10 countries experience disruption to health sector

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to health services in nine out of 10 countries, adding that low- and middle-income countries have faced the greatest difficulty.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said this on Monday in a statement accompanying the results of the investigation.

The findings were taken from a fresh survey conducted by the global health body.

In total, 105 countries filed reports as part of an investigation into the impact of the COVID-19 on 25 core health services.

“Data collected from five regions over the period from March to June 2020 illustrate that almost every country (90%) experienced disruption to its health services, with low- and middle-income countries reporting the greatest difficulties,” the WHO said.

According to the survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has had the greatest impact on the delivery of routine immunisations, family planning and mental health care, and services to…