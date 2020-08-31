Governance in Nigeria crippled, lacks leadership – Pat Utomi

…Describes country’s budget process as a joke

By Perez Brisibe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as being “crippled and absent in leadership.”

Prof Utomi who is the co-chairman of the political group, National Consultative Forum, NCF, made his position known, Sunday, during a current affairs programme on Channels TV, Politics Today.

Speaking on governance in the country, the economist said: “I think that the government is crippled; it is not connected to the solution. If there is anything absent in Nigeria, it is leadership. At every level of our society, there is a failure of leadership. Leadership is about connecting to the soul of the people and giving everything sacrificially to lift it up.

“The nation’s political class has failed to align itself to the new reality. Nigeria lacks the type of politics that…