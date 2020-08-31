Lagos Biobank handles 5,000 testing requests Vanguard News

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos Biobank, a digital platform developed by the Lagos State Government to meet the increasing demand for Covid-19 testing, following the decentralisation of testing in the state, has handled more than 5,000 requests from individuals since inception.

Supported by Sterling Bank Plc, the Lagos Biobank platform was launched by the state government to ensure equitable access, accelerated testing and improved case management for all in the state in a bid to harmonise data from public and private testing centres, while also regulating the billing of patients paying for their tests.

Speaking on the initiative, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said: “It is important to iterate that Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Biobank, still makes prompt and reliable Covid-19 tests accessible to residents at no cost for the public health emergency response.”

According to him, all other groups who would want to test…