Nigeria will be doomed if Water Resources Bill is passed ― Soyinka

…urges Nigerians to resist the law

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has warned that Nigeria would be doomed if the National Assembly passes the National Water Resources Bill. He urged Nigerians to resist the law.

Professor Soyinka who spoke Monday while presenting 107 copies of several books to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for onward distribution to persons taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps across the state, commended the Benue state Governor for always being on the side of truth.

Represented by the outgone State Chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Dr Charle Iornumbe, Professor Soyinka stated that, “the National Water Resources bill is a deliberate, flanking move towards RUGA colonisation.

“It must be resisted across board. No compromising or this nation is doomed since it will be resisted by any and all means.”

While assuring that the book donation would be a continuous…